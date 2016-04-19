April 19 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :

* Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2016 production

* Average throughput of approximately 106,000 tonnes per day for quarter

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016.

* Says increasing 2016 gold in concentrates guidance to 255,000 to 285,000 ounces from 210,000 to 260,000 ounces

* Mining of phase 2 gold core is expected to be complete in Q2'16

* Says copper production in Q1'16 reached a quarterly high increasing 0.5% over Q4'15

* Increasing 2016 gold production guidance to reflect mine accessing more of final, high-gold benches in phase 2 of open pit

* Gold production of Oyu Tolgoi in Q1'16 declined about 30% over Q4'15 due to lower grades and near-completion of mining in phase 2