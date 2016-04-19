April 19 Intel Corp :
* Intel Corp says Intel Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stacy
Smith will transition to a new role leading sales
* Q1 programmable solutions group revenue $359 million,
which does not include $99 million of revenue as a result of
acquisition-related adjustments
* Intel Corp Q1 gross margin 59.3 percent versus 60.5
percent
* Sees FY revenue up mid-single digits
* Sees FY non-gaap research and development plus MG&A
spending approximately $20.6 billion, plus or minus $400
million, down from prior outlook of $21.3 billion
* Intel Corp sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A
spending approximately $5.1 billion
Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j
