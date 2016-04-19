April 19 Intel Corp :
* Intel announces restructuring initiative to accelerate
transformation
* Restructuring changes to result in reduction of up to
12,000 positions globally -- approximately 11 percent of
employees -- by mid-2017
* Intel Corp says current CFO will transition to new role at
company, leading sales, manufacturing and operations once his
successor is in place
* Majority of restructuring actions to be communicated to
affected employees over next 60 days with some actions spanning
in to 2017
* Intel Corp says company is beginning a formal search
process for a new CFO that will assess both internal and
external candidates
* Company to record a one-time charge of approximately $1.2
billion in the second quarter
* Expects the program to deliver $750 million in savings
this year and annual run rate savings of $1.4 billion by
mid-2017
* Qtrly client computing group revenue of $7.5 billion, down
14 percent sequentially and up 2 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.0 billion, down 7
percent sequentially and up 9 percent year-over-year
* Plans to increase investments in products and technologies
that will fuel revenue growth, drive more profitable mobile and
pc businesses
* Sees Q2 revenue of $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500
million, returning to a typical 13-week quarter
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin percentage of 61 percent,
plus or minus a couple percentage points
* Sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending of
approximately $5.1 billion
* Plans to increase investments in data center, IoT, memory,
connectivity businesses, growing client segments such as
2-in-1s, gaming, home gateways
Source text: bit.ly/1U5IJTa ; bit.ly/1ThIqm7
