DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
April 19 S&P:
* Jersey City, NJ 2016 GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
* 'AA-' rating reflects our assessment of the city's strong management and budgetary flexibility Source text - bit.ly/1VAzlsy
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------