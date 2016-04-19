BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 19 You On Demand Holdings Inc
* Says co and frequency networks, inc. Entered into a joint venture agreement
* Says company and frequency have agreed to form a new jointly owned company
* Says jvc's share capital will be 49% owned by frequency and 51% owned by the company
* Says will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to jvc's board and frequency will be entitled to appoint 2 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'