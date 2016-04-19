April 19 Barrett Business Services Inc
:
* Currently intends to file 2015 form 10-K by May 9, 2016,
although company cannot assure that it will be able to do so
* On March 11, audit committee engaged accounting firm to
conduct independent forensic accounting investigation of
financial records
* Barrett Business Services Inc says co has discovered
errors in its accrued payroll tax liabilities and payroll tax
expense
* On April 19, investigator presented final report of
findings, conclusions and recommendations in investigation to
audit committee
* Investigator also uncovered additional unsupported journal
entries not made in accordance with GAAP
* Audit committee believes that the non-GAAP journal entries
had no effect on company's consolidated balance sheets
* Investigator advised review of journal entries, other
documents confirmed self-identified unsupported journal entries
not made in accordance with GAAP
* By letter dated April 15, co's primary bank lender waived
requirement that co file qtrly report on form 10-Q for Q3 2015
