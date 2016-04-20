April 20 ASML Holding NV :

* Q1 net sales 1.33 billion euros ($1.51 billion) versus 1.32 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net income 198 million euros versus 184 million euros in Reuters poll

* Guides Q2 2016 net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 42 pct

* Sees Q2 gross margin of around 42 pct, research and development costs of about 270 million euros

* Sees Q2 other income of about 23 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1qYgXwH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)