April 20 Altice NV :

* Announces successful refinancing of existing debt of its Suddenlink credit pool, pricing $1.5 billion of senior secured notes

Altice US Finance I Corporation has successfully priced $1.5 billion of 10-year Senior Secured Notes (Non-Call 5) in a Rule 144A / Regulation S offering to institutional investors