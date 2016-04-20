Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 Altice NV :
* Announces successful refinancing of existing debt of its Suddenlink credit pool, pricing $1.5 billion of senior secured notes
* Altice US Finance I Corporation has successfully priced $1.5 billion of 10-year Senior Secured Notes (Non-Call 5) in a Rule 144A / Regulation S offering to institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)