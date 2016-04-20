BRIEF-Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
April 20 GAM Holding AG :
* Q1-end group assets under management of 114.7 billion Swiss francs ($119.26 billion), down 4 pct from Dec. 31, 2015
* Turbulent market conditions are likely to continue to weigh on client sentiment and flows in near term
* Performance fees in first half of 2016 are expected to be lower than levels reported in previous year
* GAM remains confident about delivering on its targets over business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indiabulls Wholesale Services Ltd - dec quarter net loss 199.4 million rupees versus profit 88 million rupees year ago