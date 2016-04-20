April 20 Axfood AB

* Q1 like-for-like sales increased by 5.2 pct

* Q1 operating profit for period was SEK 408 million (329), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.9 pct (3.4).

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q1 LFL sales were seen at +4.9 percent, EBIT at SEK 380 million

* Says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed outcome for 2015. For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)