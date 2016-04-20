April 20 Gkn

* Principal markets have performed in line with expectations set out in our february results announcement.

* Management sales for three months ended 31 march 2016 were £2,179 million (2015: £1,943 million).

* This 12% increase comprised 1% organic growth, 8% acquisition growth and 3% beneficial currency translation.

* Group trading margin is lower than last year primarily due to a reduction in gkn aerospace as a result of lower military sales, mix of new and mature programmes and absence of last year's one-off benefits

* We expect to grow in 2016 and beyond, helped by contribution from fokker, whose performance and integration is on track