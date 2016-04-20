April 20 Cantargia AB :
* Cantargia raises 31.4 million Swedish crowns through
exercise of warrants of series TO 1 and TO 3
* 4,127,260 warrants of both series were exercised,
resulting in a total utilization of approximately 83.5 percent
of warrants
* Cantargia is preparing and planning to conduct formal GLP
toxicity studies and GMP production in the summer of 2016
* The capital injection ensures these activities prior to
the clinical study, which is planned to start late 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)