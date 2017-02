April 20 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says increases strategic investment in the stem cell company Cellaviva

* Investment is made within framework of a convertible loan of 2.7 million Swedish crowns ($334,129), mainly directed at existing shareholders

* If fully converted, the convertible loan would increase Diamyd Medical's shareholding in Cellaviva marginally from about 44.5 pct to about 45 pct