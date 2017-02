April 20 Beijer Ref

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 89 million (94)

* Q1 net sales increased by 6.6 per cent compared with corresponding quarter of previous year and amounted to SEK 1,967 million (1,846).

* Says april has started strongly and we enter Q2 with confidence

* Says "we enjoy stable organic growth in many of our key markets"