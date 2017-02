April 20 Sartorius

* Says Q1 revenue 302 million eur

* Says Q1 EBITDA 72 million eur

* Says Q1 net profit 29 million eur

* Says confirms full-year outlook

* Says plans on maintaining its investments at approximately the previous year's level of around 10% of sales