BRIEF-Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
April 20 Xior Student Housing NV :
* Enters into agreement on acquisition of two student buildings in the Netherlands
* Investment value reflects about 24 million euros ($27.25 million) Source text: bit.ly/1U6zqTh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indiabulls Wholesale Services Ltd - dec quarter net loss 199.4 million rupees versus profit 88 million rupees year ago