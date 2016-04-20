April 20 Betsson AB

* Q1 revenue increased by 18 per cent to SEK 1,000 million vs year-ago 847.4 million

* Q1 operating income amounted to SEK 250.1 million vs year-ago 238.0 million

* Reuters poll: Betsson Q1 revenues were seen at 1,021 million SEK, operating income 268 million SEK

* Says during quarter, number of active players was 538,077, which corresponds to growth of 45 per cent