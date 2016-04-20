Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 Proact It Group Ab
* Q1 revenue remained unchanged, when adjusted for currency effects revenue fell by 2% to SEK 723 (739) million.
* Q1 EBITDA fell by 9% to SEK 39.0 (42.8) million
* Q1 profit after tax fell by 16% to SEK 14.8 (17.7) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)