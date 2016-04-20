UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Kesko Oyj says:
* The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the acquisition of Onninen as regards Finland
* Acquisition is yet subject to approval of EU commission as regards other countries included in arrangement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources