* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says aims to get as close as possible to revenue growth targets this year of 3-6 percent growth in local currencies

* CEO says he is optimistic will improve position in operating profit margin bandwidth of 11-16 percent, currently at 12 percent

* Spiesshofer says has not seen any impact on orders linked to possible Brexit vote