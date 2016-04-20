April 20 Tivoli A/S :

* Decided to adopt a share split, in which each share with a nominal value of DKK 100 is split into 10 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 10

* The expected dates for the share split to come into effect are April 21, 2016 the last day of trading on Nasdaq OMX under the old ISIN and April 25, 2016 the first day of trading on Nasdaq OMX under the new ISIN