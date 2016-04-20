April 20 Western Gate

* Launched requisitions with clear objective to improve company's future performance for benefit of all shareholders

* Western Gate continues to recommend Stock Spirits' shareholders to vote for requisitioned resolutions

* Consider that board would benefit from additional expertise in both CEE markets and in growing international beverages sales

* Sales of Stock Spirits' products account for only 3 pct of Eurocash turnover and make a negligible contribution to attributable profit

* Eurocash is not involved at all in Western Gate as it is a private, family venture of Luis Amara