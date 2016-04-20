Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 Q-free ASA :
* Says gets tolling contract in Sweden of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million)
* Contract is from The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) for service and maintenance on the Stockholm congestion charging system
* Order is first extension of three-year's base contract awarded in 2013, and extension period is one year from Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1379 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)