April 20 Q-free ASA :

* Says gets tolling contract in Sweden of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million)

* Contract is from The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) for service and maintenance on the Stockholm congestion charging system

* Order is first extension of three-year's base contract awarded in 2013, and extension period is one year from Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1379 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)