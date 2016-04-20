BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* March 2016 revenue 404,400 zlotys ($106,978), down 20.7 percent year on year
* Preliminary Q1 revenue was 1.1 million zlotys, down 20.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7802 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2koDBMw) Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 144.4 million rupees versus 86.2 million rupees year ago