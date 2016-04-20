April 20 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Its unit, Independent Ideas, and Triboo Digitale, unit of Triboo Media SpA sign partnership agreement

* Under the partnership agreement, Italia Independent Group transfers 24 percent stake in Independent Ideas to Triboo Digitale and receives in exchange 3 pct in Triboo Digitale

* Italia Independent Group lowered its stake in Independent Ideas to 51 percent from 75 percent