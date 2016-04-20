BRIEF-Spain's Banco Popular says does not need further capital hike
* Says has carried out enough measures not to undertake another capital increase
April 20 Victor International A/S :
* Says HMJ Group has decided to start compulsory redemption of shares in Victor International
* As per April 13, HMJ Group holding in Victor International was 96.78 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Feb 2 The Cara oil discovery off Norway could start production by 2020 and may contain more hydrocarbons than currently estimated, Norwegian oil startup firm Pandion Energy, a partner in the licence, told Reuters on Friday.
* Shares fall 6 pct (Updates with doubts on 2018 targets, shares, quote)