April 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Conducted human bioequivalence studies comparing aspirin
drug manufactured from original aspirin supplier to new primary
aspirin supplier
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says bioequivalence studies
tested both 81 mg and 325 mg Yosprala doses
* Aralez says study data demonstrated aspirin in Yosprala
formulated from original supplier was bioequivalent to that of
new primary supplier
* Aralez says worked directly with new primary aspirin
supplier to help prepare it for a previously planned inspection
by FDA
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA inspection has
recently concluded and did not result in any reported compliance
findings
