April 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Conducted human bioequivalence studies comparing aspirin drug manufactured from original aspirin supplier to new primary aspirin supplier

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says bioequivalence studies tested both 81 mg and 325 mg Yosprala doses

* Aralez says study data demonstrated aspirin in Yosprala formulated from original supplier was bioequivalent to that of new primary supplier

* Aralez says worked directly with new primary aspirin supplier to help prepare it for a previously planned inspection by FDA

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA inspection has recently concluded and did not result in any reported compliance findings