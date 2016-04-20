BRIEF-Spain's Banco Popular says does not need further capital hike
* Says has carried out enough measures not to undertake another capital increase
April 20 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Net asset value per March 31 was 270.6 million Swedish crowns ($33.59 million) versus 322.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net loss 14.3 million crowns versus profit 21.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0549 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Feb 2 The Cara oil discovery off Norway could start production by 2020 and may contain more hydrocarbons than currently estimated, Norwegian oil startup firm Pandion Energy, a partner in the licence, told Reuters on Friday.
* Shares fall 6 pct (Updates with doubts on 2018 targets, shares, quote)