UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCares ASA has today signed an agreement with XXL GrossistNorge AS and XXL Europe GmbH for the deliveies of a variety of finished products for sale in Norway, Sweden and Finland
* Deliveries to XXL starts during summer of 2016 and will be in stores XXLs immediately thereafter
* Final size of contract is still uncertain and will depend on sales volumes in three countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources