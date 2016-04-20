April 20 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Interim arrangement leaves value added tax on photo books at 7 pct until Dec. 31, 2016

* Now defining its forecast for 2016 more precisely in light of interim arrangement for increased rate of value added tax on photo books published today by German Federal Ministry of Finance

* Board of management is thus confirming its forecast for 2016, made on assumption of an unchanged reduced rate of value added tax on photo books

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT in a corridor of 38 million euros to 44 million euros ($43.24 million - $50.07 million)in 2016, EBT is to be in range of 37 million to 43 million euros, and after tax earnings between 25 million and 29 million euros

* Expects group turnover to increase slightly in 2016, from 554.2 million euros in previous year of 2015 to an amount in an average of 555 million to 575 million euros