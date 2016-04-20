April 20 Broad Lane Capital Management LLC

* Broad Lane Capital Management sends letter to board of directors of Capital City Banking Group

* Broad Lane Capital Management urges Capital City Banking Group to launch expense reduction initiative to cut core operating costs by $8 million in 2016

* Broad Lane Capital Management says urge board, management of Capital City Banking Group team to "engage in self help"

* Broad Lane Capital Management urges Capital City Banking Group to sell Georgia, Alabama, Central Florida branches, return proceeds to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)