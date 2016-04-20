Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
April 20 S&P:
* Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to 'BBB' following dismissed bankruptcy case; off watch negative
* Multinotch upgrade reflects view of legal settlement that Hillview reached with chief creditor, Truck America Training LLC, in April 2016
* 'BBB' rating incorporates uncertainty on city's ability to handle costs, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities
* Believe that Hillview could face headwinds beginning in the next two fiscal years as it deals with the costs arising from the settlement Source text (bit.ly/1U6EiHT)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.