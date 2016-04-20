April 20 Vectron Systems AG :

* Resolves capital increase

* Capital to be increased by a maximum nominal 149,999 euros ($169,814)(which represents about 10 pct of the current share capital)

* Share capital of the company to be increased from currently 1,500,000 euros up to 1,649,999 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)