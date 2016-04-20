Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 Intershop Communications AG :
* Has gained a new major shareholder. Ebay Enterprise Inc. (formerly GSI Commerce Solutions Inc.) has sold its stake in amount of 24.9 percent in Intershop Communications AG
* New owner of this stake is shareholder Value Management AG, a former shareholder of Intershop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)