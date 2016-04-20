April 20 Nikkei:

* Fujifilm Holdings is projected to achieve a group operating profit of around 220 bln yen ($2 bln) for FY ending in March 2017 - Nikkei

* Fujifilm plans to resume operations on trial basis this weekend after suspending operations at facilities in Kumamoto after earthquakes - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1SZIDrn) Further company coverage: