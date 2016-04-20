Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 Aures Technologies SA :
* FY net profit group share of 7.1 million euro versus 4.8 million euro ($5.4 million) a year ago
* FY group operating profit of 9.2 million euro versus 6.7 million euro a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)