Popolare Vicenza issues state-backed bond for 3 bln euros
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had issued a bond for 3 billion euros ($3 billion) guaranteed by the state.
MILAN, Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday a possible tie up with insurer Generali was just a "case study", leaving investors guessing whether the bank would eventually launch a bid for Italy's biggest insurer.