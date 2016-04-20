UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Nikkei:
* Maruha Nichiro sales apparently rose 2 pct to around 880 bln yen, falling short of co's projection by 20 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei
* Maruha Nichiro Corp consolidated pretax profit surge 44 pct to around 17 bln yen ($155 mln) for the year ended in March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XIUpdD) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources