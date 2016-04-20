BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Lattice Semiconductor Corp :
* CEO Billerbeck, Darin G. 2015 total compensation was $2.6 million versus $3.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1NBCaBh Further company coverage:
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: