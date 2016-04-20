BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes Caterpillar outlook to negative; Affirms A2 Long Term and Prime-1 short-term ratings
* Moody's - CAT faces weak demand in its resource industries segment that we believe will extend at least into 2017
* Moody's - Sees little evidence of a near-term recovery Source - bit.ly/1qEaVRi (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: