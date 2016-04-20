April 20 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes Caterpillar outlook to negative; Affirms A2 Long Term and Prime-1 short-term ratings

* Moody's - CAT faces weak demand in its resource industries segment that we believe will extend at least into 2017

* Moody's - Sees little evidence of a near-term recovery Source - bit.ly/1qEaVRi