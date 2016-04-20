BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Qtrly net interest income $10.4 million versus $10.1 million
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: