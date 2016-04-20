April 20 Qualcomm Inc

* Sees Q3 revenue $5.2 billion - $6.0 billion

* Sees Q3 non GAAP earnings per share $0.90 - $1.00

* Q2 Revenues $5.6 Billion

* Q2 GAAP EPS $0.78, Q2 Non GAAP EPS $1.04

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.68 - $0.78

* Q2 non-GAAP revenue $5.5 billion versus $6.9 billion last year

* Second quarter results were driven by stronger than expected performance across chipset and licensing businesses

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $5.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $5.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S