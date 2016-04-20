April 20 (Reuters) -

* Apple says reason for delaying earnings report by one day to april 26 is due to memorial service for tech icon Bill Campbell - CNBC

* Apple's conference call to discuss Q2 results is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2016 At 2:00 P.M. PT / 5:00 P.M. ET - Apple website

* Apple delays earnings release by one day, to april 26th after the bell - CNBC