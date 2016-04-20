BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
April 20 Masonite International Corp
* Masonite international corporation announces changes to reportable segments
* Will begin to report results under new reportable segments with filing of qtrly report on form 10-q for quarter ending april 3
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada