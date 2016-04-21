April 21 Comptel Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 22.4 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* End-Q1 order backlog 60.0 million euros versus 55.8 million euros year ago

* 2016 outlook unchanged

* Comptel expects the 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in the range of 8-14% of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)