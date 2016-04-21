Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 Comptel Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 22.4 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* End-Q1 order backlog 60.0 million euros versus 55.8 million euros year ago
* 2016 outlook unchanged
* Comptel expects the 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in the range of 8-14% of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)