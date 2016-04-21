UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 New Wave Group AB
* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 8.1 million vs year-ago 1.8 million
* Q1 sales amounted to SEK 1,131 million, which was 3 pct higher than last year
* Says we are confident that we will have decent growth even here (in retail sales channel) in autumn
* Reuters poll: New Wave Group Q1 net sales seen at SEK 1.16 billion, operating profit at SEK 5.4 million
* Says inventory value is expected to be at a slightly higher level than in past, even in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources