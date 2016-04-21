April 21 Okmetic Oyj :

* Q1 net sales amounted to 19.6 million euros versus 21.6 million euros, down 9.2 percent

* Q1 operating profit was 6.7 million euros versus 2.9 million euros corresponding to 34.2 percent of net sales

* 2016 net sales are estimated to decline from level of 2015 and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed level of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)