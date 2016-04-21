April 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Reports presentation of data on clinical oncology programs BAL101553 and BAL3833 at AACR meeting

* Tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553 demonstrates pre-clinical activity in treatment-refractory glioblastoma models as single agent and in combination treatment

PanRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor BAL3833 inhibits tumor growth in preclinical KRAS-driven cancer models