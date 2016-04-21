BRIEF-CytRx says files for stock shelf offering of upto $150 mln
CytRx Corp says files for stock shelf offering of upto $150 million
April 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Reports presentation of data on clinical oncology programs BAL101553 and BAL3833 at AACR meeting
* Tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553 demonstrates pre-clinical activity in treatment-refractory glioblastoma models as single agent and in combination treatment
PanRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor BAL3833 inhibits tumor growth in preclinical KRAS-driven cancer models
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Recasts headline, first paragraph to highlight Europe's biggest IPO of 2017)
Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7