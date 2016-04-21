April 21 MTN Group Ltd

* Quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2016

* Group revenue for quarter was boosted by significant YoY depreciation in rand against a number of operational currencies

* Voice and data traffic increased by 12,1 pct and 123,3 pct respectively YoY

* Group subscribers decreased by 1,4 pct quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) impacted by disconnections of subscribers in nigeria related to substantial subscriber registration process and compliance exercise

* MTN South Africa subscribers decreased by 1,7 QoQ impacted by seasonality and alignment of subscriber base recently acquired from autopage