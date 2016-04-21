Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 MTN Group Ltd
* Quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2016
* Group revenue for quarter was boosted by significant YoY depreciation in rand against a number of operational currencies
* Voice and data traffic increased by 12,1 pct and 123,3 pct respectively YoY
* Group subscribers decreased by 1,4 pct quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) impacted by disconnections of subscribers in nigeria related to substantial subscriber registration process and compliance exercise
* MTN South Africa subscribers decreased by 1,7 QoQ impacted by seasonality and alignment of subscriber base recently acquired from autopage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)