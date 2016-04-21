BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says March load factor 84.1 pct vs 84.6 pct year ago
* March load factor 84.1 percent versus 84.6 percent year ago
April 21 Vimpelcom Ltd
* Vimpelcom announces pricing of $1.2 billion bonds in two tranches
* Says priced $500 million 6.25% senior notes due 2020 and $700 million 7.25% senior notes due 2023
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March load factor 84.1 percent versus 84.6 percent year ago
* CytRx Corp says files for stock shelf offering of upto $150 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2oLM5lz) Further company coverage:
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.